Man dies after drowning on Eagle Lake

Posted 4:41 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55AM, July 17, 2018

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A man has died after drowning late Monday night, and police say he did not know how to swim.

It happened at Eagle Lake Road off 102nd Avenue in Cheshire Township of Allegan County just before 6:30 p.m.  Monday night.

Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was with family next to the dock when he went out too far in the water and drowned.

We're told the victim did not know how to swim. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the man lived part time in Bloomingdale. No foul play is expected. His name has not been released.

