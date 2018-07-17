Man injured after stabbing at Kentwood apartment complex

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Kentwood apartment complex.

Police say they were dispatched to an assault complaint at the Wingate Apartments at about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, a 22-year-old man sustained several cuts to his body. The victim was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man suspect was also found at the apartment and was arrested for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Arraignment is expected on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Kentwood Detective Bureau at (616)-656-6600.