Nickelodeon announces new ‘Rugrats’ episodes, movie

Posted 9:40 AM, July 17, 2018, by

Nickelodeon sponsored 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy, Chuckie and the gang have a new TV and movie deal.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children’s series “Rugrats” is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers.

A live-action movie, written by David Goodman, featuring computer generated characters is slated to hit theaters in November 2020.

“Rugrats” ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, focusing on the imaginative lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica.

In a statement, Nickelodeon interim president and Viacom Media Networks COO Sarah Levy said, “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s