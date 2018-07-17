Parents of Wyoming toddler found dead facing murder, child abuse charges

Posted 5:59 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, July 17, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- The parents of a young West  Michigan toddler are expected to be charged in court Tuesday in their child's death.

Prosecutors have identified the two as 26-year-old Andrea Todd and 30-year-old Alexander Birkenmeyer of Wyoming.

Police say their 1 ½ -year-old boy died back in March. Documents show the child, 18-month old Yurk Birkenmeyer,  was living in a hot room with a space heater running near his crib.

Prosecutors say the two ignored their child while he was crying and chose to nap instead of care for him.

They are expected to be arraigned on second degree murder, manslaughter and child abuse charges in Wyoming court Tuesday.

We will have a crew in court and will bring you updates as we learn them.

