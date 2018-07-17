Police: 1 in custody after Kalamazoo home invasions, vehicle theft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say a person is in custody Tuesday after breaking into two homes and stealing a vehicle.

It started at about 2:14 p.m. when Kalamazoo Police say the person broke into a home in the 2300 block of Crest Avenue. The homeowner called 911 after the suspect fled from her residence, according to a release.

Police say they later found someone who matched the suspect’s description, but the person fled and then broke into another home in the 2400 block of Amherst Avenue. While there, officials say the suspect stole a set of car keys and took a vehicle from the home’s driveway.

Police say in a release that the suspect was eventually located outside Kalamazoo and taken into custody by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

The suspect’s identity was not released. The incidents remain under investigation.