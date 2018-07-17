Police: Teen escapes abduction attempt in Battle Creek

Posted 5:26 PM, July 17, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say they are investigating the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Minges Circle.  Police say the teen was in the front yard of her home when a vehicle pulled up and the driver asked for directions.

He then reportedly pulled the girl into the vehicle and attempted to drive away.  Police say she broke free from him and escaped the vehicle.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his late 20s with a thin/short curly blonde beard.  Police say the vehicle is believed to be a two-toned four-door SUV with a light blue top and black bottom.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 269-791-0911.

