Police unveil two new crime reduction efforts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police unveiled two new efforts in attempts to reduce crime and increase cooperation with the community.

One effort is a new method to get residents to give them information after reports of shots being fired in a neighborhood. Police say that sometimes neighbors don’t answer the door for police after shootings for a variety of reasons, including a fear of retaliation.

Police, along with Kent County Silent Observer created door hangers that police will leave at homes near crime scenes, giving residents information on how to report what they witnessed, confidentially. The door hangers are two-sided, with one side being in Spanish. Police will use the door hangers during neighborhood canvasses and at gunfire incidents.

The second effort is a voluntary registration of surveillance cameras. Residents and businesses can sign up and let police know that they have a surveillance camera. The database of cameras will only be available to the police and the police would not have direct access to the video. If a crime occurs nearby, police would be able to quickly see who in the area has a surveillance camera and would contact them to access the video. To register a camera, click here and search “camera.”

