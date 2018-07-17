“Run for the Sun” event to raise money for Camp Sunshine

Posted 11:30 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, July 17, 2018

Camp Sunshine's annual Run For The Sun is back, with people of all ages will come together to help raise money for the camp.

Along with a 5K and a One Mile Fun Run, there will also be fresh blueberries from Kamphuis Blueberry Farm, Starbucks iced drinks, and massages from Salubrity Vida.

There will also be an after-party at New Holland Brewing Company once the race is over.

All money raised will go towards Camp Sunshine camp programs, and scholarships to provide individuals with special needs a great camp experience.

Camp Sunshine's Run for the Sun is happening July 18 at 6 p.m. The run starts at Hop College in front of the Dow Center.

For more information and to register, visit campsunshine.org.

