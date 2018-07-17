“Run for the Sun” event to raise money for Camp Sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp Sunshine's annual Run For The Sun is back, with people of all ages will come together to help raise money for the camp.

Along with a 5K and a One Mile Fun Run, there will also be fresh blueberries from Kamphuis Blueberry Farm, Starbucks iced drinks, and massages from Salubrity Vida.

There will also be an after-party at New Holland Brewing Company once the race is over.

All money raised will go towards Camp Sunshine camp programs, and scholarships to provide individuals with special needs a great camp experience.

Camp Sunshine's Run for the Sun is happening July 18 at 6 p.m. The run starts at Hop College in front of the Dow Center.

For more information and to register, visit campsunshine.org.