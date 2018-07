GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids restaurant is celebrating an anniversary today and giving you a deal to celebrate.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar is celebrating their 6th anniversary by providing guests with $10 off food purchases that total $30 or more.

Houlihan’s is at 1968 Breton Road SE. The deal is good on Tuesday, July 17 only. You just need to print off this graphic or take a screen shot to the restaurant to get the deal.