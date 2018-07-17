Spectrum Health names new President and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spectrum Health has named its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tina Freese Decker will replace Richard Breon, who announced his retirement last fall. His last day will be August 31.

The health system says that Freese Decker has been with Spectrum Health since 2002 and was most recently the executive vice president and chief operating officer. They say she has a “strong reputation for her forward-thinking strategies, sound business acumen, successful execution, authenticity and collaboration.”

“Spectrum Health is strong and positioned well for the future thanks to Rick Breon’s exceptional leadership. I am confident that Tina is the right individual to lead this organization into the next era of health care, focusing on reducing the cost of care, enhancing the experience of our patients and members, and continuing to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Dick DeVos, Chairman, Spectrum Health System Board of Directors in a press release.

“I am honored and thrilled to serve as President and CEO of Spectrum Health,” said Tina Freese Decker in a press statement. “Spectrum Health is a well-respected leader in our industry. I look forward to implementing new and innovative ways of meeting individuals where they are on their health journey to further advance their health and well-being.

Freese Decker currently serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Fifth Third Bank Western Michigan, Michigan Health and Hospital Association, Michigan State University and Spectrum Health Alliance and The Economic Club of Grand Rapids.