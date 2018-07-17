Teen who plotted attack on Paw Paw school expelled

Posted 1:57 PM, July 17, 2018, by

Paw Paw High School

PAW PAW, Mich. – A teen who plotted attacks on Paw Paw High School has been expelled.

The school board voted unanimously to expel the 15-year-old at a school board meeting Monday night. Brent McNitt, the school board president, tells FOX 17 that the meeting lasted about 90 minutes and every board member spoke regarding the incident and the punishment.

The teen pleaded guilty to two felonies in May and was sentenced to a residential treatment program. He had been turned in to police by his mother in March and investigators found weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and a journal detailing the proposed attack at the home.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s