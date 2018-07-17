× Teen who plotted attack on Paw Paw school expelled

PAW PAW, Mich. – A teen who plotted attacks on Paw Paw High School has been expelled.

The school board voted unanimously to expel the 15-year-old at a school board meeting Monday night. Brent McNitt, the school board president, tells FOX 17 that the meeting lasted about 90 minutes and every board member spoke regarding the incident and the punishment.

The teen pleaded guilty to two felonies in May and was sentenced to a residential treatment program. He had been turned in to police by his mother in March and investigators found weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and a journal detailing the proposed attack at the home.