Video: Bicyclist rides around draw bridge gates; escapes serious injury

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation surveillance video shot July 4 shows the woman ignoring the barrier and red flashing lights at the bridge in Menasha and apparently not noticing that the bridge was already cranking into action.

The woman and her bike drop into the gap and she disappears.

In the following minutes, onlookers rush to her aid and the bridge operator stops the bridge until the woman and her bicycle are extracted.

Police say the 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for facial injuries.

