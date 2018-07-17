Wyoming grocery store announces closing

Posted 11:39 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:41AM, July 17, 2018

Ken's Fruit Market in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A 28th Street grocery store is closing its doors.

Ken’s Fruit Market in Wyoming posted a sign on their doors Tuesday morning saying they’ll be closing by the end of the week.

The store has only been open a little over two years.  Managers tell FOX 17 that they were not able to make enough money at the site, compared to what they were putting into it.

Other Ken’s locations on Plainfield Avenue and on Eastern Avenue in Alger Heights will remain open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s