Wyoming grocery store announces closing

WYOMING, Mich. – A 28th Street grocery store is closing its doors.

Ken’s Fruit Market in Wyoming posted a sign on their doors Tuesday morning saying they’ll be closing by the end of the week.

The store has only been open a little over two years. Managers tell FOX 17 that they were not able to make enough money at the site, compared to what they were putting into it.

Other Ken’s locations on Plainfield Avenue and on Eastern Avenue in Alger Heights will remain open.