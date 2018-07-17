You can now find out beach conditions from the palm of your hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The city of South Haven is taking precautions when it comes to keeping you and your family safe on the water.

A new beach flag status is now available on the city's website and will be updated daily. It reads real-time conditions from a buoy in South Haven.

The new tool will tell you how current conditions are to swim and whether there is a red, green yellow or gray flag.

To see it for yourself, head to the city's website.

If you want to know what classifies each flag warning, here is a helpful chart: