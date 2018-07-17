You can now find out beach conditions from the palm of your hands

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The city of South Haven is taking precautions when it comes to keeping you and your family safe on the water.
A new beach flag status is now available on the city's website and will be updated daily. It reads real-time conditions from a buoy in South Haven.
The new tool will tell you how current conditions are to swim and whether there is a red, green yellow or gray flag.
To see it for yourself, head to the city's website.
If you want to know what classifies each flag warning, here is a helpful chart:
|Key:
|Note: Flags are updated periodically each day. Refresh your browser for most recent information
|When a GREEN flag is flying there are calm conditions. Caution should always be exercised when entering the water.
|When a YELLOW flag is flying there is a moderate surf and/or currents. Caution should always be exercised when entering the water.
|When the RED flag is flying the water is closed to the public due to the high surf and/or strong currents. Rip currents are especially prevalent and dangerous along the piers.
|A GRAY flag appearing on a map indicates that either no information is available, flags are not being monitored (9pm-9am), or that the Beach Safety Program is out-of-season.