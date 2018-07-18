American Idol finalist, Matt Giraud, and more talent hit the stage at Ionia Free Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 103rd Ionia Free Fair has had many talented performers take the E Stage over the years, and this year's lineup won't disappoint. American Idol finalist Matt Giraud, as well as many other talented bands and performers, will take to the stage during the last week of the long-running festival.

Todd went to the fair to get a preview of the famous acts playing at the fair this year:

Thursday, July 19

Friday, July 20

Mega 80's @ 9:00 PM Saturday, July 21

To see a complete list of acts performing on the E Stage, visit ioniafreefair.com.