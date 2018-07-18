Beilein agrees to extension with automatic rollovers at UM

Posted 4:16 PM, July 18, 2018, by

Michigan coach John Beilein (Joe Robbins/Getty Images photo)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach John Beilein has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The school says the five-year deal automatically extends an additional year and repeats each year until either Beilein or the school decides not to renew. The 65-year-old Beilein has been at Michigan for 11 seasons and took the Wolverines to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018. Michigan lost to Louisville the first time and lost to Villanova earlier this year.

Beilein was briefly in the mix for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job after this past season, but they ended up hiring Dwane Casey.

Beilein has 799 victories in his 40 seasons as a college coach, a run that’s included stops at Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan. He is Michigan’s career leader with 248 victories.

 

