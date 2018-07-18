Belcher looks to continue big summer at Brawl for the Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior to be Darrell Belcher has been raising eyebrows on the AAU basketball circuit, but says his best game this summer came at team camp in June.

"Michigan State we played River Rouge" Belcher said. "I had a big game, scored the ball good, got everybody involved."

Belcher had a very good junior season for the Cougars averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds helping lead CC to the class B state championship game. All after playing junior varsity basketball the year previous.

"I just stayed in the gym" Belcher added. "My sophomore year I just thought to myself I thought I could go far and do good and basketball could take me somewhere."

So far he has picked up offers from division 2 schools Grand Valley State and Northwood. Division 1 schools could be next to offer, that is where the Brawl for the Ball tournament this week in Grand Rapids comes into play.

"One Nation being one of the top teams in the tournament" Belcher said about his AAU team. "I get to play against all the top players in the state and just see where I rank against them."

One thing college coaches like about Belcher was his ability to play with talented big guys like he did during his junior season at Grand Rapids Catholic Central playing along side Marcus Bingham Jr. (Michigan State) and Jacob Polakovich (Indianapolis).

"Coming to watch us play against Grand Rapids Christian last year" Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys varsity basketball coach TJ Meerman said. "One of the things that Darrel did, not just his tip dunk and his knock down three's that he had but a couple post feeds that he had into Marcus and into Jacob are impressive because there aren't a lot of high school programs with bigs like we had last year that showcase guards that can play with bigs and as soon as you get to college that is the first thing that a guard is going to have to transition into is how to play with really good bigs so Darrell got a taste of that last year."

The question now, can Belcher become a division one basketball player?

"He is for sure" Grand Rapids Catholic Central point guard and senior to be Austin Braun said. "I know he is a D1 player. I've seen kids with D1 offers that he's dominated so I know that he is a D1 player."

"Yeah, without a doubt" Meerman added. "I played in the MAC, I've seen that level, Michigan State's coaches called last week and when I talked to them about him they said the same thing they could see him playing at the division one level so he has just got to keep progressing the way he is keep working at his game."

"My long life dream is to play college basketball and go pro" Belcher said.

His 1 Nation team opens play in Brawl for the Ball Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Storm at MSA Woodland. Play is scheduled to continue through Sunday.