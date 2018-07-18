Big time players, coaches head to Grand Rapids for Brawl for the Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The annual Brawl for the Ball AAU basketball tournament takes place this weekend in Grand Rapids. 61 college coaches are already pre registered and many more are expected. Schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisoconsin, Virginia and Xavier among others are expected to be on hand.

The tourney serves as a great opportunity for high school players to not only get seen by college coaches, but do so in their hometowns.

"Just being there in front of everybody, not even just coaches, all the local people that come to all the games" West Michigan Lakers guard and Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior to be Austin Braun said. "Just being able to play in my hometown when everybody is coming in from all over to play and just try to show out as much as I can."

"I'm looking forward to playing because last year I didn't get to play I had an injury" MBA forward and Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior to be Mykel Bingham Jr. said. " I want to come out with a bang and just impress every college coach that is going to be there."

Games start on Thursday and go through Sunday.