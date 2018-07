NEWAYGO, Mich. – Residents in the City of Newaygo should boil their water for the next 72 hours, according to city officials.

The city posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning that the city had a drop in water pressure. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, preparing food and brushing their teeth.

The water pressure issue has been resolved, but the advisory is in effect through the week.