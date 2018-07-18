Credit card skimmer found at Byron Center gas station

Posted 12:27 PM, July 18, 2018, by

Photo from MDARD of Byron Center skimmer found

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – State officials confirm that they found a credit card skimming device at a gas station in southern Kent County.

Jennifer Holton with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tells FOX 17 that the skimmer was found at a gas pump at the Mobile gas station at 460 76th Street SW.

A customer had called their credit card company that her card had been compromised.  The company then contacted the gas station and maintenance crews at the station checked for devices, finding one.  The device was removed by MDARD Wednesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • paul

    my question is.. to accsess the “inside” and install the “skimmer” isnt there a Locked panel preventing this and if there isnt……why not?

    Reply