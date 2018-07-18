Credit card skimmer found at Byron Center gas station

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – State officials confirm that they found a credit card skimming device at a gas station in southern Kent County.

Jennifer Holton with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tells FOX 17 that the skimmer was found at a gas pump at the Mobile gas station at 460 76th Street SW.

A customer had called their credit card company that her card had been compromised. The company then contacted the gas station and maintenance crews at the station checked for devices, finding one. The device was removed by MDARD Wednesday morning.