Deep Purple and more rock coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is celebrating the heat with a special during the month of July. On Sundays, Mondays or Tuesdays guests can get $25 off a standard room rate. To book a July Hot Dates Special, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Then kick back and relax with a Summer Fun Weekend on July 20 and 21. The crafts for that special weekend are all summer themed. Guests can make a paper plate fan, a pineapple, caterpillar, or bug craft.

To wrap up the month of July, join Soaring Eagle for Pow-Wow Weekend on July 27 and 28. The weekend will be filled with Pow-Wow crafts, and as always for all of these themed weekend, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

On July 25, Godsmack and Shinedown with special guest Like a Storm will take the stage. It's been 20 years since Godsmack released their debut album and 20 million album sales later they are coming back stronger than ever. "Bulletproof", the first single off their new album has fans singing their praises. Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown recently announced the release of their sixth studio album "Attention, Attention". Their single "Devil" is already gaining momentum with more than 1 million YouTube views. Record breaking global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his posse of characters to Soaring Eagle Casino for his Passively Aggressive Tour on August 5. Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special "Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster" on Netflix this past year. He's also a Guinness World Record holder for "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour," has over one million subscribers on YouTube, and has record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC.

Prepare yourself for one of the biggest rock concerts of the year; Deep Purple, Judas Priest, with the Temperance Movement is hitting the stage on August 25.

Deep Purple is an English rock band that formed in 1968. Originally formed as a progressive rock band, the band shifted to a heavier sound in 1970 and they sound just as good, if not better, decades later. They're famous for their songs "Smoke on the Water", "Highway Star", and "Never Before."

Judas Priest is one of the originators of heavy metal, known for their lead singer's vocals and high pitched screams, innovative two-lead-guitar sound, and their complex guitar duets. The band has released 15 studio albums to date, known for songs like "Breakin' the Law", "Painkiller", and "Love Bites."