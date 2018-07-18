Deep Purple and more rock coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is celebrating the heat with a special during the month of July. On Sundays, Mondays or Tuesdays guests can get $25 off a standard room rate. To book a July Hot Dates Special, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.
Then kick back and relax with a Summer Fun Weekend on July 20 and 21. The crafts for that special weekend are all summer themed. Guests can make a paper plate fan, a pineapple, caterpillar, or bug craft.
To wrap up the month of July, join Soaring Eagle for Pow-Wow Weekend on July 27 and 28. The weekend will be filled with Pow-Wow crafts, and as always for all of these themed weekend, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.
On July 25, Godsmack and Shinedown with special guest Like a Storm will take the stage. It's been 20 years since Godsmack released their debut album and 20 million album sales later they are coming back stronger than ever. "Bulletproof", the first single off their new album has fans singing their praises. Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown recently announced the release of their sixth studio album "Attention, Attention". Their single "Devil" is already gaining momentum with more than 1 million YouTube views.
Record breaking global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his posse of characters to Soaring Eagle Casino for his Passively Aggressive Tour on August 5. Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special "Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster" on Netflix this past year. He's also a Guinness World Record holder for "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour," has over one million subscribers on YouTube, and has record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC.
Prepare yourself for one of the biggest rock concerts of the year; Deep Purple, Judas Priest, with the Temperance Movement is hitting the stage on August 25.
Deep Purple is an English rock band that formed in 1968. Originally formed as a progressive rock band, the band shifted to a heavier sound in 1970 and they sound just as good, if not better, decades later. They're famous for their songs "Smoke on the Water", "Highway Star", and "Never Before."
Judas Priest is one of the originators of heavy metal, known for their lead singer's vocals and high pitched screams, innovative two-lead-guitar sound, and their complex guitar duets. The band has released 15 studio albums to date, known for songs like "Breakin' the Law", "Painkiller", and "Love Bites."
Last but not least, The Temperance Movement! Now releasing their thrid album "A Deeper Cut," they've made it out of their slump with songs inspired by their favorite rock and roll icons. This past year alone they've received an award for The Best Rock Band at the Scottish Music Awards, and Best Acoustic Performance Award from the French radio station, OUI FM.
Big country fans will want to head to Soaring Eagle on September 2 to see Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, with special guest Russell Dickerson.
The Lady Antebellum Trio is fired up and ready to go after a two year hiatus. Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have all fresh and new songs. Their music is describe as country with "a little bit rock and roll, a little bit of pop, with a little bit of R&B thrown in." Since teaming up in 2006, Lady Antebellum has sold over 18 million units and had nine number one singles on the country charts. They have won seven Grammy awards including both Record and Song of the Year for "Need You Now", plus they were the first artists in history of the CMA Awards to win Single of the Year in back-to-back years.
Darius Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy award-winning band, Hootie and the Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself as a solo country artist, he's released four albums that have topped the Billboard Country Album Charts. Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country performance for his four-time platinum selling cover of "Wagon Wheel" from the album "True Believers."
Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.
There's never a bad time for pizza, right? If you book an overnight stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, you can get a free pepperoni or cheese pizza, a pitcher of pop and waterpark passes. This deal ends on Aug. 31. To make your reservation, call 1.877.2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.
If pizza isn't your think how about checking out Chef's BBQ on the Bricks. It takes place every Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. They'll be serving up special weekly favorites ranging from ribs, brisket and chicken along with salads and zesty sides. Also, there will be entertainment on the patio, too.
It's a party! Celebrate your birthday at Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park. You'll get a four-hour rental block for the clubhouse or pavilion, boat rentals, beach access, party decorations and so much more. Also, he have awesome add-ons like volleyball court rental and a pizza package. To book your party call 1.989.817.4825.