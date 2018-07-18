Finding Kasey his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNY, Mich. -- A third grader stole the show with his karaoke skills and big heart, as FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series.

Kasey, 9, is fun-loving and compassionate. Wednesday he gave FOX 17 a tour of his foster home and farm, then shared some of his talents from care-taking to singing.

"This is Heidi, and more chickens," said Kasey, introducing one of his goats.

Petting a baby goat as he bottle-fed her, Kasey says he helps take care of his foster family's goats and chickens.

"I feed them every day," he explained, as he held a chicken, "and they lay eggs for us to eat."

Finished with his chores, Kasey ran to his karaoke machine and as soon as he turned on the radio he started singing pop: "This is all it takes, to fall in love with me."

When FOX 17 asked how long it takes him to remember lyrics, Kasey said "two times."

"I like music," he said. "I know a lot of pop music, by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Charlie Puth."

Going into third grade, Kasey's favorite subject is math. Outside of school, you'll find Kasey swimming, swinging with friends and practicing his vocabulary.

For now, Kasey says he's ready to share his story on TV and hopes to find a patient adoptive family with siblings. Kasey's forever family must be open to maintaining Kasey's relationship with his two sisters.

Families who would like to learn more about Kasey, please call his adoption agency, Orchards Children’s Services: 1-855-694-7301.