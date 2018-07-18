Help raise money for Harbor Humane Society at “Ales for Tails”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quench your thirst with local brews while supporting local furry friends at the 4th annual Ales for Tails event on Friday.

Ales for Tails event will feature live music by the Doran Brothers, craft beers from Pigeon Hill and Bell's, food trucks (Righteous Cuisine and Goog's Pub and Grub), a silent auction, Chinese Auction, and 50/50 raffle.

Last year the event raised almost $35,000 to support the animals at Harbor Humane Society.

Tickets will be $15 at the gate, but are $10 online and at the shelter through Thursday at 6 p.m. Early bird tickets are available for $25 and include the silicon pints, $5 drink ticket, and admission to the event.

Ales for Tails will be at the Yacht Basin, located at 1866 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland, from 6-10 p.m.

For more details, visit harborhumane.org.