Juston Miller named head football coach at Lowell

LOWELL, Mich -- Lowell has promoted defensive coordinator Juston Miller to head football coach.

After 15 years as an assistant with the Red Arrows, Miller takes of for Noel Dean who retired June 29th after 22 years as head coach.

“I am excited to accept the challenge of leading our Lowell Football program and understand what the Lowell community values within their athletic programs" Miller said in a statement. "As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to the support of parents and community in continuing the common goal of building successful young men.”

As an assistant, Miller has been part of 158 wins and 3 state championships.

He has also served as the teams varsity baseball coach the last 14 years leading the Red Arrows to 4 district titles and at least 20 wins in 4 of the last 7 years.