Man hears shots in Kalamazoo, realizes he's been hit by gunfire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say they have little suspect information after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Hazard Avenue. That’s between E. Main and Center streets.

The Department of Public Safety says officers were dispatched to a hospital, where a patient had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was exiting a vehicle when he heard shots being fired. It didn’t take long before he realized he had been hit by gunfire. Someone took him to the hospital in a private vehicle.

If you have more information about the incident, the Kalamazoo DPS asks that you contact it at (269)-337-8994, or call Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.