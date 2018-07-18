Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. She's worked her way up, and now Tina Freese Decker is the newly named Spectrum Health President and CEO.

She's been with Spectrum Health for 16 years, and was most recently an executive vice president, and the chief operating officer.

Dick DeVos, the chairman of the board of directors, says he is confident Decker is the right person to lead the organization into the next era of health care.

The current CEO will retire in August, and Decker will take over on September 1.

2. The doors are closing at one of the Ken's Fruit Market locations.

The 28th Street store in Wyoming has only been open for about two years, but on Monday the doors will shut for good.

Management put a sign up recently to let customers know about the closing. Officials made the decision simply because that store wasn't making enough money.

The Plainfield and Alger Heights locations will stay open for now.

3. Construction on the new, Gordie Howe International Bridge is officially underway.

Governor Snyder was on hand for Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony in Detroit.

The bridge will connect Detroit to Windsor, and state officials said that the project will create thousands of jobs for Michiganders, from engineers to construction crews.

The bridge is named after Red Wings legend, Gordie Howe. He was known as Mr. Hockey, and played with the wings for 25 years. He passed away in 2016.

The bridge is scheduled to open in 2020.

4. A comfortable shoe is bridging the fashion gap with something known to be less comfortable, by featuring new high heels.

First, there were furry Crocs, then Crocs with tube socks, and now they come with heels.

Crocs are popular because they are comfortable, and high heels may seem to go against that, but Crocs claims to have combined comfort with style.

However people are going to have to pay a lot for that comfort, they're selling on Amazon for $224.

5. Here's a good reason to fire up the grill, today's National Hot Dog Day!

Hot dogs are typically made up of either pork, beef or turkey, among other ingredients. They are topped off with various condiments like ketchup, mustard, or chili depending on personal preference.

More than 9 billion hot dogs are sold in the United States annually.

Sonic and Love's Travel Stops are among the retailers that will be dishing out deals to observe the day.