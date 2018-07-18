MSP looking for suspects behind rash of break-ins into Delton businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELTON, Mich. — Dianna France got a text at 2:30 a.m. Monday that got her quickly out of bed, she said. She went straight to Short Stop convenience store, where she works, and saw three sheriff patrol cars in the front parking lot.

“[They] told me I couldn’t go in yet because they hadn’t cleared the building,” she said during an interview near the store. “It must’ve just happened.”

France said the store had been broken into either Sunday night or that morning. Their front door was shattered. Glass was everywhere inside. And she noticed money was taken from their main cash register.

“We had another cash register that was in the deli,” France said. “They stole the money out of there. The cabinet for the cigarettes and stuff had been opened.”

In total, $200 was taken, she said. The next day they learned they weren’t the only one’s targeted. According to Michigan State Police, the Napa Auto store on M-43 had a break-in on Saturday. Then the following night, after Short Stop was hit, the suspects went further down the road.

“They went down to Grove Street, the restaurant,” France said. “They got through the first door but didn’t make an actual entry.”

State police said since the string of break-ins happened they’ve received several tips. They’re looking into all of them and checking whether or not the incidents are connected and who might be behind them.

“It’s a small town, word gets out really quick,” she said. “But I just want them caught. They need to be caught."