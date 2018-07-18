New baby giraffe in West Michigan; submit ideas for a name

The new male giraffe at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

ALTO, Mich. – West Michigan has its very own baby giraffe and it needs a name.

The baby giraffe was born to Ginger, the newest giraffe at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto, Michigan.  The giraffe is a male and will be on display for viewing at the park on Thursday.

To submit a name for the baby giraffe, go to the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park Facebook page here.  The park will be taking suggestions for the next week and will then put four suggested names up for an online vote.  The giraffe will officially be named on July 30th, which is also Baby Animal Day.

Boulder Ridge is at 8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE in Alto.  The park also had twin lemurs and a wildebeest born here last week.

 

