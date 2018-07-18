Northwoods League All-Star Game & Homerun Derby, July 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the major league players have completed their All-Star Game and competed in their Home Run Derby, there's a group of young up-and-comers waiting to take their swings. These up-and-comers are part of the Northwoods Baseball League, and they'll be headed to the Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo for their All-Star Game next Tuesday, July 24.

70 of the best players in the country will play against each other in the Northwoods League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. The even will feature future stars like Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, and Jordan Zimmerman.

At the Home Run Derby, the top home run hitters in the league will compete prior to the game. Then the top home run hitters in the Little League, ages 12-14, will be paired up with a Home Run Derby contestant and compete for prizes too.

Gates for the event will open at 5:45, with the game starting at 7.

There will also be an All-Star game Banquet the night before on July 23. Former New York Mets Manager, Terry Collins, will be a featured speaker at the event. Renowned comedian Orny Adams will also be at the event to perform a post-banquet Comedy Show at 8 p.m. in the Chenery Auditorium.

To purchase tickets, or to learn more about the All-Star Game, visit growlersbaseball.com.