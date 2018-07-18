× Passenger to hospital after being ejected in Comstock Township crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger was ejected from one of two vehicles that collided in Comstock Township on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:02 p.m., at the intersection of Market Street and Sprinkle Road. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release a truck was traveling north on Sprinkle Road, when it slammed into a vehicle that was turning north onto Sprinkle from Market Street.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was thrown from the truck and was lying on the ground when emergency responders from the Comstock Fire Department arrived on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators say she was treated at the scene, and then driven to the hospital by Pride Care EMS with “several visible injuries”.

The 19-year-old driver of the truck and the 67-year-old driver of the other vehicle both suffered minor injuries, according the Sheriff’s Office. It says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone with more information to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.