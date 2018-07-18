SkyZone Grand Rapids to hold grand re-opening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time to celebrate World Jumping Day, the SkyZone Grand Rapids trampoline park is celebrating a grand re-opening with some amazing additions and improvements this weekend.

SkyZone has added 17 new attractions at their trampoline park including Wipe Out, Warrior Course, Zipline, Sky Wars, a Free Climb Wall, and so much more.

They've also totally remodeled their classic attractions like Ultimate Dodge Ball, Speed Zone, Foam Zone, Ultimate Volleyball, SkyLadder, and Freestyle Jump.

The weekend will start off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, July 20. For the first day of SkyZone's re-opening, there will be a buy-one-get-one special for a 90 minute jump access pass from 12 to 5 p.m.

Then on Saturday, SkyZone will host the Kids Food Basket Food Dirve all day long. There will be chances to win prizes like a year-long access pass to fun, and a birthday party. Bring five of the following items to get $10 off jump time:

Fruit Cups

Applesauce Pouches

Granola Bars

Cracker Packs

Snack Size Sipper Bags

Toasted Oat Cereal

Cheese Crackers

Pretzels

Finally on Sunday, the fun continues with Jump Your Age Day. Jumpers can pay their age, and have unlimited fun- basically, if you are 10, you pay $10 to jump!

The grand re-opening will take place July 20-22.

For updates on future events and specials, follow SkyZone on Facebook.