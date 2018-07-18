× Suspect charged for stabbing at Kentwood party

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A man has been charged in a stabbing at a party in Kentwood last month.

Kentwood Police say Son Thai Le was arrested Tuesday for the incident that happened on June 18 in the 5700 block of Sable Ridge in Kentwood. Le was arraigned on charges of Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Four people were injured in the incident at the party, one critically. Two people were originally taken into custody as persons-of-interest.