Trump: New Air Force One to get red, white and blue makeover

Posted 11:29 AM, July 18, 2018, by

Air Force Two arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover.

Trump says the familiar baby blue color on the presidential aircraft will give way to a red-white-and-blue color scheme. Updated models could be delivered in time for a potential second term. The president made the announcement in a CBS News interview broadcast Tuesday.

Trump says he wondered, after reaching a deal with Boeing for the new aircraft, whether to stick with the baby blue color that’s recognized worldwide.
He says he decided against it.

Says Trump: “Air Force One is going to be incredible. It’s going to be top of the line, the top in the world, and it’s going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

The White House says the current aircraft, the presidential version of the Boeing 747, are now 31 years old.

Two completed Air Force One replacements will cost $3.9 billion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s