Trump says he told Putin to end election hacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says in an interview with CBS News that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States won’t tolerate election interference in the future.

Trump says: “I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

The interview comes after Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki on Monday and his shifting statements on whether he agrees with the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The president said Tuesday that he accepted the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the meddling took place.

Asked if he holds Putin personally responsible, Trump tells CBS, “I would, because he’s in charge of the country.”