Wikowski returns home for hockey camp

HOLLAND, Mich -- Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski is back in his hometown of Holland this week helping with the Great Lakes hockey camp.

"I think it`s huge for some of these young kids to see me coming back" Witkowski said. "Seeing that I made it to the NHL and they can think hey if I put enough work in at the rink on and off the ice, maybe I can me in his shoes some day.

Wikowski just completed his 4th season in the NHL and his first with the Red Wings. He is thrilled to helping out the youngsters this week.

"Yesterday I showed up and they were bringing back pictures of me when I was nine years old and younger" Witkoswki added. "To see some of the trophies we won in this rink and now running a camp here at 28 years old - it`s nice to be able to come back and it`s crazy that time has flown by this quick."

The camp runs through Friday at Griff's Ice House West in Holland.