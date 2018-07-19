‘Ask an Athlete’ – Brock Deatherage

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Whitecaps outfielder Brock Deatherage stops by to talk 3 home runs in his pro debut, his reception in West Michigan and 40-yard dash times.
