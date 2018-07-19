Car fire briefly shuts down eastbound I-96 in Lowell Township

UPDATE: All lanes were back open by 6:51pm.

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have reopened one lane of eastbound I-96 near the Kent/Ionia county line, as crews work to put out a fully-involved car fire.

It happened near the Segwun Avenue overpass in eastern Kent County.

FOX 17’s Darren Cunningham – at the scene – says the left (fast) lane was reopened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Kent County Dispatch Authority says firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 6:05 p.m.

There were no reported injuries at the time of this report, and there was no immediate word what caused the fire.