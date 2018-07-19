Car rolls over in Zeeland after crash west of Business Loop

ZEELAND, Mich.  — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says two people were extricated from a car that rolled over Thursday night, west of the I-196 Business Loop.

Emergency vehicles were dispatched to S. State Street around 8:39 p.m. Ottawa County dispatchers tell FOX 17 “two or three” vehicles were involved, and there were two females trapped in the car that rolled over.

The road was briefly blocked, but reopened by 8:50 p.m.

Dispatchers say the injuries were not serious. They were treated at the scene.

