Driver who dodged 1,645 tolls learns her fate

MOUNT JOY, Pa. – A woman who dodged tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 1,645 times over a five-year period will end up paying more than $12,500 for those trips.

Lori Yearick, 45, of Mount Joy, Penn., pleaded guilty, and her plea deal allows her to pay a lot less than she was originally said to owe: $92,000, thanks to the turnpike policy of charging toll dodgers the amount they would have owed had they traveled the highway’s entire length. Her trips occurred between the Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges.

Instead, she will pay $10,149.10 in restitution (the amount her trips actually would have cost, plus the costs associated with trying to collect the tolls from her) and a $2,500 fine.

Yearick was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and two years of probation, Penn Live reports.

Yearick, who was not an EZ Pass holder, nonetheless used the EZ Pass-only lanes between January 2012 and March 2017, LeHigh Valley Live reports.

