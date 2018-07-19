Experience Native American culture at 3rd annual Honor Native Heritage Pow Wow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 10,000 years of Michigan history will be at the 3rd annual Honor Native Heritage Pow Wow all weekend long.

Whitehall at Michigan's Heritage Park will be filled with all kinds of Native American heritage and culture. Many local tribes will come together and participate in activities like drumming, dancing, food, native crafts, and more.

In addition to the activities, Heritage park will have seven stops along a ½ mile trail; Wigwam Village, Fur Trade Post, 1830’s early settler’s cabin, Civil War camp, Lumbering Camp, 1900s Farm House, and a 1930 CCC tent will be along the trail portraying life as it was in those different time periods.. All sites have costumed interpreters portraying life as it was in those different time periods.

The Pow Wow will be July 21 and 22. The event will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $10 for adults and teens, $8 for seniors, and $5 for kids.

For more information, visit lakeshoremuseum.com.