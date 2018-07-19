Family identifies motorcyclist killed in crash; GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Posted 5:51 AM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, July 19, 2018

WALKER, Mich. -- We are learning more about the motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this week.

Family and friends have identified the victim as 35-year-old Jake Craft, of Walker. He was died in a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue in Walker.

Witnesses tell police another driver went through a red light and struck his motorcycle, killing him. We're told he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As for the driver of the car, he was arrested but still no word if he will face any charges .

Jake leaves behind a wife, Sarah. The family has since set up a GoFundMe page to give Jake a proper burial.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s