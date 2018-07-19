Family identifies motorcyclist killed in crash; GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- We are learning more about the motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this week.

Family and friends have identified the victim as 35-year-old Jake Craft, of Walker. He was died in a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue in Walker.

Witnesses tell police another driver went through a red light and struck his motorcycle, killing him. We're told he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As for the driver of the car, he was arrested but still no word if he will face any charges .

Jake leaves behind a wife, Sarah. The family has since set up a GoFundMe page to give Jake a proper burial.