Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a teen itching to do something fun? The Ionia Free Fair's Teen Tent is filled with activities for the teenagers that think they're too cool for fair rides.

Get out your dancing shoes, grab some friends, and head out to the fair! Leigh Ann got a sneak peak of what teens can do during the last weekend of the fair.

Get a complete schedule of what's happening at the Teen Tent and more at ioniafreefair.com.