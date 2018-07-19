Kids encouraged to become entrepreneurs at Niños Emprendedores, a Kidprenuer event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Latinas Emprendedoras Grand Rapids is helping children all across West Michigan pursue their ideas and introduce the business world by hosting the Niños Emprendedores Kidprenuer Event on Saturday.

This expo is the first of its kind in Grand Rapids, and is being organized by a group of Latina women entrepreneurs (Latinas Emprendedoras) with the support of Downtown Market, Start Garden, Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women and Adrian Sotelo from Farandula.

Every kid participating in this event was assigned a women entrepreneur mentor to work with them directly, and guide them to be ready for the expo. At the expo, each child will propose a business idea with a product of their own design.

Latinas Emprendedoras say that real life experiences- like the ones at the expo- will allow kids to learn skills like customer service, build confidence in themselves, become more knowledgeable of the process to start a business and it shows them that with perseverance, anything can be done.

Kids will be judged on their business models, with the top three ideas winning cash prizes.

Niños Emprendedores Kidprenuer event is happening from 1-3 p.m. at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

