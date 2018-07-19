Man sought in Schoolcraft counterfeit money case

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Police in Schoolcraft are looking for a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at an area restaurant.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. July 14 at Mar Jo’s West restaurant, 325 N. Grand St. Police say in a release that the man used two counterfeit $100 bills.

The suspect is described by police as a bald man in his 40s or 50s with a medium build. Authorities released two surveillance images of him on Thursday.

Police say he may have gone to the restaurant on a moped or small scooter.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Schoolcraft Police at 269-679-5600 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.