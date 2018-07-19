Memorial ride planned for newlyweds killed in crash

Posted 7:17 AM, July 19, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — Family and friends of Logan and Hannah Allbaugh are coming together Thursday at 7 p.m. to remember the newlyweds who were killed in a crash in Allegan County Tuesday.

Those looking to participate in the memorial ride are asked to meet at the Meijer on West Shore Drive in Holland.

Both motorcyclists and vehicle drivers are welcome.

Another benefit for the couple is planned for July 28 at the Chick-Owa Sportsman Club on Ottogan Street in Holland. The proceeds will go towards the couple’s funeral expenses.

