Michigan State students to get free on-campus bus rides

Posted 10:40 AM, July 19, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Students, staff and faculty at Michigan State University will get free on-campus bus service for a year starting in late August.

The East Lansing school says it’s amended its contract with the Capital Area Transportation Authority for the 2018-19 academic year. The free service will go into effect Aug. 27, when fall semester classes start, and will run on a trial basis for a year.

Details of the CATA routes included are posted online .

CATA has provided on-campus service to the university since April 1999. Last year, there were 3 million rides taken on campus routes. The school will evaluate the free ride program after the end of the trial period, looking at usage and student satisfaction.

