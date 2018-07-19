Missing child believed to be in extreme danger, police issue Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police are searching for John D. Gyuriak, 9, who was last seen July 18 in the South Bend area.

Gyuriak is just over 4 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar above his right eye.

Police do believe Gyuriak is in extreme danger.

The boy was last seen with Areca Nicole Gyuriak, 29, in a 2008 Dodge Charger.

Areca Gyuriak is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information should call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-234-9611 or 911.