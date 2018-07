GREENVILLE, Mich. — A portion of Washington Street is closed in Greenville Thursday as officers respond to three or four separate crashes.

Montcalm County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that there are injuries in the crashes but they don’t know the severity of them.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says westbound Washington is closed between Lafayette Street and Hillcrest Street.

It is unclear what caused these crashes.

This is a developing story.

Update: M-57 (Washington St) WB between M-91 (Lafayette St) and Hillcrest St

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Montcalm County Randy Weits

07/19/18

10:32 — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 19, 2018