Muskegon Bike Time Patriot Ride to support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse

Posted 9:56 AM, July 19, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, MI-- Muskegon Bike Time kicks off this weekend, July 19th through the 22nd, and nearly 200 bikers are expected to gather for the annual Patriot Ride.

The special ride aims to increase awareness and raise funds for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

The Patriot Ride is Sunday, July 22nd. It begins and ends at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson. Registration begins at 10:00 AM, with the ride leaving at 11:00 AM.

A donation of $10 is suggested for each rider.

Proceeds will benefit Every Woman’s Place.

