Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- To raise awareness and funds for victims of domestic violence, Every Women's Place is hosting a Bike Time Patriot Ride on Sunday.

Registration for the Patriot Ride begins at 10 a.m. at the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in Muskegon.

The ride begins at 11 a.m. and costs $10 per rider.